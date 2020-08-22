The Coronavirus pandemic has not only affected the health of millions of people but also impacted personal finances and the ongoing global crisis can push many people to retire as soon as the pandemic ends.

A survey by Edward Jones and Age Wave has revealed that 22 percent of working people, aged between 56-74 said that they planned to retire later, while 14 percent said they will retire sooner because of the pandemic. The following list includes places that offer a high quality of life at affordable prices, and other facilities, considering retirement value.

People who want to relocate can also check this list as it includes the top most affordable and comfortable places in the U.S. as well as in the world.

Augusta, Georgia

The city is located near the South Carolina border and the Augusta Riverwalk runs along the Savannah River. Here the median home price is just $110,000. Around 202,000 people live in Augusta. The best things about this city are high doctors per capita rate, good air quality, comfortable climate, and low serious crime rate. But it is not a very walkable or bikeable place.

Fargo, North Dakota

This is the largest city in North Dakota with 125,000 population. In Fargo, the median home price is $228,000, which is 20 percent below the national median. The cost of living is eight percent below the national average.

The city has a high number of doctors per capita, and no state estate/inheritance tax. The climate change risk is very low in Fargo but the cold winter, state income tax on social security, and serious crime rate—slightly higher than the national average—are the major issues of this city.

Green Valley, Arizona

This city, with 32,000 population is home to dozens of desert retirement communities. While the median home price is $195,000, the cost of living is nine percent below the national average. The best things about this place in Pima County include an adequate number of physicians per capita, comfortable weather, very mild winter, and a low serious crime rate.

There is no state income tax on social security benefits and no state estate/inheritance tax. But the place is not very walkable or bikeable.

Boise, Idaho

It is the capital city of Idaho with 229,000 population. The median home price is $341,000 and the cost of living is four percent above the national average. Good ratio of doctors per capita, low climate change risk, good weather with low humidity, relatively mild winters, and good air quality are among the qualities of Boise. The city also has a low serious crime rate. There is no state taxation of social security benefits and no estate/inheritance tax.

Jefferson City, Missouri

Jefferson City is the capital of the U.S. state of Missouri with 43,000 population. The median home price is $157,000, while the cost of living in Jefferson City is 16 percent below the national average.

Good doctors, comfortable climate, and low serious crime cases make this city a better place to settle. There is no estate inheritance tax but it has the state income tax on social security earnings.

Lewiston, Maine

This is the second-largest city in Maine and the most central city in Androscoggin County with 36,000 population. The median home price is $165,000 while the cost of living is five percent below the national average. The city has good physicians, a very low crime rate, and no state income tax on social security income. But the cold weather of Lewiston could be a problem.

Mesa, Arizona

It is a city on the east of Phoenix in Arizona with 509,000 population. In this city, the median home price is $279,000 and the cost of living is four percent above the national average. The Grande Cultural Park in the city is home to a giant, centuries-old ceremonial mound, and artifacts of the ancient Hohokam people.

It has a low serious crime rate, adequate physicians per capita, no state income tax on social security earnings, and no state estate/inheritance tax. But Mesa has some climate change risks.

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh is the capital city of North Carolina. It's known for its universities, including North Carolina State University and the city has a population of 474,000 people. Median home price is $290,000 in Raleigh and the cost of living is two percent above the national average.

Good air quality, comfortable climate, good economy, no state income tax on social security income, and no state estate/inheritance tax are among the best things about the city.

San Antonio, Texas

This is a major city in south-central Texas with a rich colonial heritage with 1.5 million population. Median home price is $188,000, which is 34 percent below the national median and the cost of living is 10 percent below the national average.

The things that make this place the best place to retire are good air quality, an adequate number of doctors per capita, a good economy, no state income tax, and no state estate/inheritance tax. But it has a serious crime rate that goes above the national average.

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the oldest city in Georgia state with 146,000 population. In the city, the median home price is $135,000, while the cost of living is 12 percent below the national average. The best things about Savannah are mild winters, good air quality, and sufficient physicians.

There are few more things which make it one of the best cities to retire that includes-- security plus up to $65,000 per person of retirement income exempt from state income tax and no state estate/inheritance tax. But the serious crime rate is high in the city, slightly above the national average.

Best Affordable Places in the World