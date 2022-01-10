Are You Actively Harnessing the Power of Your Personal Brand?

Businesses have been carefully cultivating their own brand image for decades, and now, through the power of social media, individuals are in a better position to do the same. More and more we are seeing the power of personal branding through social media platforms. In today's market, people want to do business with people, so the question isn't if you should have a personal brand, it's what is your personal brand?

People will clamour to do business with you, not because of your organization's logo or website, but because they can see the real person behind it. Bringing over 17 years of marketing experience to the table, Hudson Digital founder, Louise Booth, has witnessed first-hand the true power of personal branding. "People don't connect with businesses," says Louise, "They connect with people." After seeing the financial prospects of personal branding in action, generating millions in revenue throughout her corporate career, Louise decided to harness its power for herself. The routine shakeup thanks to COVID-19 saw Louise take the opportunity to start and scale her own agency so that other passionate business leaders can do the same.

A personal brand helps you become more aware of your uniqueness, allowing you to position yourself in a way that differentiates you from your competitors. "Everyone has something that makes them unique," says Louise, "And being able to harness this uniqueness is what generates success." Building a personal brand is all about strategically, creatively, and professionally presenting what makes you, you. Knowing who you are and the value you bring to the table enables you to be more informed, agile, and adaptable to how you approach your ideal clients.

"The need to deeply understand your client is huge and is what enables you to connect with them to stand out in a very competitive market," says Louise. Sometimes this is easier said than done, which is why Hudson Digital are committed to helping coaches, consultants, and service providers build their own stand-out brand, grow their impact, and increase their revenue on social media. Louise and her team are able to achieve this in two ways; providing one-on-one consultations and workshops to build out a bespoke brand, marketing strategy, and execution roadmap, and an online coaching program providing a full roadmap in defining and building your personal brand strategy and content.

There is also one very important lesson Louise instils to all her clients when it comes to personal branding â€“ confidence. "Self-belief is what holds many people back," says Louise. "Owning who you are is something you need to have in order to have a truly authentic and successful personal brand."

At the end of the day, you are doing yourself more harm than good by not having a personal brand strategy in place. Without one, it's harder for your audience to know, like, and trust you â€“ resulting in less customers and sales. Take the opportunity to elevate your personal brand, and watch how it can transform the way you do business for the better.

To learn more about how to align your visibility with your expertise, get in touch with Louise or one of the Hudson Digital team today via her Instagram.