Research by the University of Ottawa has suggested that the stray dogs could be the origin of the coronavirus. While tracing the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 several studies have suggested that there was an intermediary during the transmission of the coronavirus between bats and humans but the study has said that the virus came from stray dogs, more specifically the intestines.

The researchers are emphasizing the need to assess the "feral dogs" in the study of coronaviruses. The University of Ottawa biology professor Xuhua Xia, has been trying to trace the coronavirus origins and was the one who proposed the possibility of stray dogs being a part of the origin.

Studies have been assessing where the disease would have come from. Several have been looking at the wet markets and the meat from animals being a part of the origin of the coronavirus. Starting from snakes to pangolins people have traced the SARS-CoV-2 in various animals. The findings by the researchers appear in the advance copy of the Molecular Biology and Evolution.

Studying the evolving genomes

Often the viruses invading the body is said to have signatures in its genome that show the immune system trying to fight off the virus. There will be changes and adaptations in the genomes that can denote the mutation of the virus. Single-stranded viruses like the coronavirus can like the one in the COVID-19 can surpass ZAP, a key antiviral sentinel protein which can stop the virus in its track. This can also stop the multiplication of the virus in the body.

The virus targets a pair of chemical letters, called CpG dinucleotides, within its RNA genome. This is a signpost in the humans that act as a point where the immune system is alerted and used to fight the virus. ZAP is seen in the human lungs and is made in the bone marrow and lymph nodes.

The researcher to come to the findings of the stray dogs performed the study on 1252 full-length betacoronavirus genomes deposited into GenBank to date. Xia found that the closest relative to the coronavirus, the bats, have very low CpG among other coronavirus relatives. The study assessed this to understand coronavirus transmissions and origin. According to Xia, humans are said to produce coronavirus genomes with low genomic CpG values.

Based on these results the possibility was presented that the human jump happened from the stray dogs because of the CpG analysis conducted on the various possibilities. This said the research claims that the human jump happened from dogs to humans when a dog ate the bat meat.

Experts have already started to thwart this hypothesis

The experts have already started to claim that the computer study on the genome model presented by the University of Ottawa is wrong because it is just a hypothesis and does not have substantial evidence to support the claim.

Experts say that there is no reason to worry about dogs and coronavirus. In the CNN article infectious disease expert Dr William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville tackled the important question of "Do we have to worry about getting it from our dogs or do we have to worry about giving it to our dogs?". The reply to these questions was a big no.

Scientists and researchers from across the world have been assessing the jump and several articles claiming the coronavirus from animals have led to pet owners abandoning their furry creatures due to fears of contracting it from the animals. Bats have been said to be the original source and the transmission is what that needs to be assessed now.

Research have been recording the domestic cats, ferrets and pangolins as a carrier of the disease. The new study published on Tuesday suggested that the best place for replication of the virus was assessed to be the dog intestines but this was a computer analysed study. Critics have been sceptical about this theoretical study. The new study cannot be stated as a fact according to several experts. According to experts, more evidence is required to back the findings.

