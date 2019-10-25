Barbadian singer Rihanna was recently spotted at her ex-boyfriend Drake's birthday party. The duo was seen being cheerful and happily mingling with each other along with their friends at the party on October 21. The party was held at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

According to sources, the "Love The Way You Lie" singer and rapper still share a good bond and are still good friends. "She arrived with friends to meet their group of friends who were celebrating his birthday week. They were all hanging out as friends," a source told Us Weekly. " The source further added, "Rihanna was there hanging out with Drake, talking to him."

The "Hotline Bling" singer, has turned 32 on October 24. Drake who was seen enjoying at his birthday party had Mod Selection champagne and Virginia Black whiskey at his table. The duo met in 2005 and had collaborated and worked on the song "Work" together.

Rihanna was dating Chris Brown before she started seeing Drake in 2009. They have had an on-again-off-again kind of a relationship over the years. The "One Dance" singer and "Don't Stop The Music" singing sensation, dated for seven years before calling it quits in October 2016.

An insider who spoke to Us Weekly has said that the couple was never serious about their relationship and they were just "hanging out". There were "no strings attached," the insider said. Another source further added, "They will always be close. If they end up together, it could happen, but not now."

In 2016 Rihanna won the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award which was presented to her by Drake. This was shortly before they parted ways and while presenting this award, Drake said some really sweet things about the "We Found Love" singer.

The 33-year-old rapper said, "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her even though she's younger than me. She's a living, breathing legend in our industry."