Are Oxford School Shooter Ethan Crumbley's Parents Suicidal? Couple Placed on Suicide Watch

The parents of suspected Michigan school shooter, Ethan Crumbley are placed on a suicide watch at the Oakland County jail after they reportedly seemed distraught and wept before Oakland County District Court Judge Julie Nicholson on Saturday, December 4. Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of opening gunfire in the hallway of Oxford High School in Michigan, killing four students and injuring several others.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, who were allegedly on the run since Friday night, were arrested on Saturday morning from Detroit and presented before judge Nicholson, who set their bail at $500,00 each. The Crumbley couple is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter on account of negligence towards their son's dubious activities prior to the shooting and failing to keep the gun out of reach of him. The couple, if convicted could face up to 15 years in prison.

The Crumbley parents are placed in the same facility as their son Ethan. DailyMail reported that Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard informed on Saturday that all three Crumbleys are "segregated, each individually, in isolation" at the county's jail. "There is no indication that any of them were suicidal, but out of an abundance of caution our corrections team is doing suicide watches on all three of them," he noted.

'Not guilty'

James and Jennifer appeared via video conferencing before judge Nicholson on Saturday and entered four pleas of 'not gulity.' While Jennifer,43, appeared to be holding back tears during the course of the hearing, James, 45, on the other hand, seemed a bit detached initially, but seemed to get emotional and even appeared to be crying during the course of the hearing. Judge Nicholson set a bond at $500,000 for each. In case if the Crumbleys post bond, they will have to wear GPS monitors.

Ethan, who unleashed the bloody carnage in Oxford High School with the gun his parents bought for him, was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder, terrorism, and seven counts of assault with intent to murder. He is held without bail and is due back in court on December 13.