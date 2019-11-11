Looks like Kylie and Travis are giving their relationship another chance. Kylie Jenner who shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott was seen at Scott's Astroworld Festival. The 22-year-old Jenner has travelled all the way to Houston to attend her ex-boyfriend's Astroworld Festival.

Not too long ago did the parents of Stormi, confirm that they have mutually decided to take a break from their relationship. A source who spoke to PEOPLE said that Kylie went to Huston along with her friends and confirmed that the couple does spend time together. "It was important for her to support Travis' festival. They are still very close and often hang out with Stormi," the source added.

Kylie was also seen cheering and dancing in the first row. According to Houston Chronicle, songs had been dedicated for the makeup mogul along with Travis announcing that his 21-month-old daughter was also attending his show that night.

The night turned out to be more like a family affair since Scott had invited Kanye West to perform as well. Kanye's performance was a surprise guest performance and during his time on stage he sang his throwback hits like "Can't Tell Me Nothing." This was followed by the song, "Follow God", from his latest album "Jesus Is King."

Scott had shared a picture of a beautiful flower arrangement on his social media account and many fans speculate this is a gift from his ex, Kylie Jenner. He had even included a lovely caption which said, "Love u that I really do," along with the emojis of a red heart and a butterfly. According to an article published by PEOPLE, this emoji has had special significance for the couple.

However, recent reports indicate that Jenner has been spending time with the "One Dance" singer, Drake. "She has been hanging out with Drake. Mostly together with other friends as well. She has known Drake for a while. They are not in a relationship. It mostly seems like they have chemistry, flirt and hang out. Nothing too complicated," a source told PEOPLE.