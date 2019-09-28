A new report this week claimed that Khloe Kardashian was upset with Kim Kardashian after she learned her sister met her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson over dinner. The tabloid's source said that Khloe felt betrayed and confronted Kim, who asked her sister to "mind your own business."

"Of course Khloe was furious," the unidentified source allegedly told the publication. "Kim swore she just happened to run into Tristan and only asked him to stay because he's True's dad." However, Khloe remained furious as she could not believe that her sister would have dinner with her ex without informing her.

But, the claims of a feud between the two Kardashian sisters over Thompson was completely untrue.

According to Gossip Cop, this was a fabricated story that stemmed out of an event that actually happened this September.

In an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim actually had dinner with Thompson as the current season focussed on Khloe's relationship. One of the episodes in which Thompson appeared, he was seen having dinner with Kim. As the incident took place in front of the cameras, it was not possible that Khloe was not aware of the meeting between Kim and Thompson.

Meanwhile, there is no bad air between Khloe and Thompson, as the reality TV star recently said in an interview that the two were in a much better place now.

"I'm not someone who holds grudge," Khloe said. "If I do that, it's only going to affect me," she added.