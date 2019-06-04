Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been in a committed relationship from a very long time but as per a recent claim, things are not going too well between them. Fans are now speculating if Lady Gaga is reportedly the reason behind the ongoing friction between the couple or is there something else going on between Cooper and Shayk.

As per a recent claim by PageSix, the 44-year-old Bradley Cooper and his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk are reportedly doing their best to make everything work for the sake of their daughter, Lea De Seine. However, their long-time relationship is "hanging by a thread."

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared the screen space in the Academy Award-nominee movie, A Star Is Born. Ever since then, fans are rooting for them to become a couple in real life as well.

Things started to go south after Bradley Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga performed a highly intimate duet at the 91st Academy Awards. During the Oscars, Gaga and Cooper amazed everyone by singing "Shallow" and several reports surfaced around that time suggesting that there is something going on between these two. Lady Gaga, however, has already debunked these absurd claims and stated that they are actors and they were merely acting on the stage.

That being said, another insider previously revealed to PageSix that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are reportedly miserable together as the acclaimed actor does not drink but his long-time partner wishes to go out.

"They were not looking happy ... They barely spoke to each other at the start of the meal," another source revealed. "They couldn't break up when he was doing promotion for 'A Star Is Born,' but who knows what will happen now?"

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk began dating in 2015. Apparently, this is not for the first time when such bogus reports have surfaced online. But the couple has remained strong than ever. Even Lady Gaga has made it clear that she is a very good friend of Bradley and nothing is going on between both of them. It should be noted that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are not dating, and he is still in a very loving relationship with Irina Shayk, despite the claims.