Archie Eversole Cause of Death: Atlanta Rapper Known For 'We Ready' Anthem Dies at 37

Popular Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole died on Wednesday at the age of 37. Sources close to his family members first confirmed his death to a local radio station in Atlanta. However, the cause of his death is not revealed so far.

Eversole, best known for his anthem We Ready, had recorded his first debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style in 2002 at the age of 17. 'We Ready' was part of the album.

Eversole was chosen to create the theme song United We Conquer in 2018 for the Atlanta United team of the Major League Soccer, according to the Daily Mail.

Eversole's Parents Were in Military

He was born in a US military base in Germany as his father and mother both were in the US military. Eversole's father was in the US Navy and his mother was a member of the US Army and both were stationed in Germany.

Later his family came back to the US. The rapper was raised in the College Park section of Atlanta.

Soon after his death was announced on the radio, tributes started pouring on social media. "The man who gave us 'We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones," posted former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III on Twitter.

A video tribute was also paid to Eversole by football players as they shared a video on social media singing We Ready.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United fans have also mourned his death and shared posts of Eversole mingling with fellow fans of the soccer team.

Eversole's Cause of Death

Sources close to Eversole's family confirmed only the death of Eversole at radio station Hot 107.9 FM. The radio station reported, "close sources to Archie Eversole's family have confirmed that the ATL rapper has passed away." Sources didn't explain the cause of the death. It is believed to be revealed in the coming days.

Eversole's last public appearance was on March 1 when he was seen at an Atlanta United game. He made his last tweet on March 3, "I wonder who could help me make a super dope #WEREADY #NFTCommunity #NFT any ideas ?"