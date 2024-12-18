Archbishop Nicholas Chia, Celebrated Leader of Singapore's Catholic Church, Dies Aged 86 at St Theresa's Home

Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia, the third leader of the Catholic Church in Singapore, died on Tuesday. He was 86 years old. The news of his death was announced by his successor Cardinal William Goh in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

In the post, Archbishop Goh said that Archbishop Emeritus Chia, who was the first Singapore-born priest to be appointed Archbishop of Singapore, died peacefully at St Theresa's Home. He wrote, "Let us pray for the repose of his soul. May perpetual light shine upon him and may he rest in peace."

The Facebook post added, "Arrangements for the public to pay respects and for the funeral proceedings will be announced later."

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore had informed that Archbishop Emeritus Chia was "critically ill" through a Facebook post.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong paid tribute to Archbishop Emeritus Chia in a Facebook post. He expressed "deep sadness" at his passing and conveyed his condolences to the Catholic community, describing Archbishop Emeritus Chia as a "devoted shepherd and steadfast pillar of the Catholic community".

Wong added, "His unwavering faith, humility, and compassion enriched many lives."

Netizens also commented on Cardinal William Goh's post and expressed grief. One user said, "Our Archbishop Emeritus Nicholas Chia is home with Our Lord. Rest in Peace. Amen," while another said, "Loved Emeritus Chia, he was such a kind person. He baptized my child. RIP".

Chia, who gained a reputation for being "a people's priest," led the Catholic Church in Singapore for almost 12 years before being succeeded by Cardinal Goh on May 18, 2013.

Born on April 8, 1938, Chia grew up in a staunch Catholic family in Hougang, Singapore. He studied at Holy Innocents' English School and was ordained as a priest in 1964.

He was highly influenced by Father Francis Chan and Brother Noel and his priestly vocation was nurtured through his upbringing, education at Holy Innocents' English School. He actively participated in church life.

Chia's ministry as assistant parish priest started at the Church of Saints Peter and Paul, where he preached in English and Teochew. Before returning to serve in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, he went to Kuala Lumpur to study Mandarin in 1966.

Later in 1969, he went to study at the Gregorian University in Rome. Back in Singapore, he set up the Singapore Pastoral Institute, serving as its director from 1978 to 1990.

In 1995, he became the chancellor and procurator of the Archdiocese and was handling its clergy and financial and business affairs.

On October 7, 2001, Chia succeeded archbishop Gregory Yong in a ceremony at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. He stepped down from his role on 18 May 2013.

In February 2014, Chia suffered a fall that left him in a coma. According to reports, he suffered head injuries, including a blood clot. After months in the hospital, he was transferred to St Theresa's Home to continue his recovery. He remained there until his death.

His tenure as Archbishop of Singapore left a lasting impact on the Catholic community and beyond.