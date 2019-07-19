A group of archaeologists have discovered the remains of one of the world's oldest rural mosques in Israel that was built around the time Islam arrived in that region, said the excavators on Thursday.

As per the Israel Antiquities Authority, it can be estimated that the historic mosque was uncovered dating back to the 7th to 8th centuries, ahead of new construction in the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev desert.

The archaeologists stated that even though there are large mosques known to be from that period in Jerusalem and in Mecca, the excavation of such ancient prayer house is very rare.

It should be noted that as per Israel's antiquities authority, the ancient local farmers of that particular region used to visit that mosque.

After the excavation of the remains of the rectangular structured open-air mosque, the archaeologists noted that it is a size of a single-car garage and has a prayer niche facing south towards Mecca.

Later, Gideon Avni of the antiquities authority stated that this finding is one of the earliest mosques known from the arrival of Islam in Israel, specifically after the Arab conquest.

In addition, Avni also said, "The discovery of the village and the mosque in its vicinity are a significant contribution to the study of the history of the country during this turbulent period."