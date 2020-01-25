One of the most turbulent and transformative periods in history is the medieval period or Middle Age which was the time of the European history that recorded the fall of the Roman Empire in the west during the 5th century and the Renaissance period in around the 15th century. This was the time when Europe was cursed with Black Deaths and the series of conflicts between 1337 and 1453, known as the Hundred Years' War.

Recently when excavators discovered 50 burials during renovation works at Lincoln Cathedral, in UK they found the remains of an ancient person, who is described as a medieval priest. The archaeologists mentioned has described the finding of this particular burial alongside key symbols of his work as a rare discovery.

The finding of a medieval priest

Natasha Powers, the archaeologist who was involved in the discovery of this ancient individual stated that since the work started in 2016, the team of researchers have found evidence related to Lincoln's medieval, Saxon and Roman history.

In terms of the discovery of the priest's burial, Powers stated that he was buried with pewter chalice and paten, which is gold or a silver plate. As reported by BBC, she also said the finding suggests that the priest believed, his tools would provide proof on Judgement Day that he had performed his duties during his lifetime.

As per the archaeologist, this finding of the priest's remains unveils that he was a respected figure in the medieval society and he was "buried with these tools used for communion so that when called to the Last Judgement he could show he had been able to perform the services, including mass, when alive."

Other recent discoveries

During the excavation, the archaeologists also discovered a 1000-year-old coin depicting the face of Edward the Confessor, who was the last king of the House of Wessex. In this case, Powers said that the objects found from the site are not only beautiful and interesting in themselves, but also mean that "we can continue piecing together the city's ancient history."

In addition, the Revd Canon John Patrick stated that the finding of the priest's burial is significant which also highlights the rich history of this religious site.

Lincoln Cathedral history

It is officially known as the Cathedral Church of St. Mary in Lincoln. Lincoln Cathedral and its bishops have had a key role in England's history as the Magna Carta, a charter of rights agreed to by King John of England at Runnymede, near Windsor, was signed by the Bishop of Lincoln among others, and one of only two remaining copies resides in the cathedral's library.

It should be noted that today it takes more than £1 million to maintain the Lincoln Cathedral. In 2000, the West Front was renovated. It was the first building to ever exceed the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza, thereby becoming the world's tallest structure, and remaining that for more than two centuries until the collapse of the spire.