Apple has just announced that it will be hosting a special event on December 2 in New York City. And no, we won't see any new product launches at the event, instead the event will be focusing on "honoring" the tech giant's "favorite apps and games of 2019."

The December 2 event is a little unexpected and surprising at the same time because Apple has been typically issuing a press release detailing its favorite apps and games of the years in the past, but this time around it has announced a full-fledged press event.

The invite for the event reads: "Loved by millions. Created by the best."

Not listed on Apple website

According to a CNBC report, Apple could be holding some sort of an awards ceremony instead of just a press release which used to be the case previously. However, the company isn't expected to announce any new products and the event is also not listed on Apple's event website as well.

Meanwhile, Apple has been working hard to curate its subscription-based services, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus by adding more content, and the awards ceremony is just another step in that direction. It will be interesting to see how Apple Arcade holds up, now that the competition is only going to heat up with the launch of Google's cloud-based game streaming service, Google Stadia, which is slated to be officially announced today.

Apple managed to stuff bigger battery in slim MacBook Pro

Apple's recently launched 16-inch MacBook Pro and the AirPods Pro which have been receiving mixed reactions from tech reviewers. Recently, the team at iFixit managed to take apart the latest MacBook model and show what internals it packs. The teardown video also shows how Apple managed to stuff a bigger battery in the slim chassis of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, as is the case with most of Apple's products, the company has avoided making its designs more modular and easily repairable. You can watch the iFixit teardown video here.