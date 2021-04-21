April's Rachel Adds Fuels to Bullying Controversy Involving her Group Members and Hyunjoo

April girl group has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last two months. The allegations and counter-allegations between Hyunjoo and Yena along with Chaew have given negative publicity to the group. Now, yet another act by one of its members has not helped the cause.

Rachel, one of the members of April, has removed the pictures of her with group members from her Instagram account. She has just retained only one snap of her with the team, the first photo that the 20-year old took when she had joined the group.

She has not revealed the reason for deleting all the photos, but the timing of the removal of the snaps have paved the way for rumours of Rachel being unhappy with the April members. A section of people quickly started speculating that she might be extending her support to Hyunjoo and sending a statement to the people about the latest controversy.

However, some feel that people are misreading her decision to remove the pics and state that Rachel might be planning to reorganise her feed. Nonetheless, the 20-year old made her last post on 31 January and thereafter she has apparently kept herself away.

Hyunjoo vs April Members

After her brother made shocking allegations of bullying and violence against his sister, ex-April member Hyunjoo broke her silence about the issue a few days ago. She opened up on how she was bullied by the group members

She also accused agency DSP of failing to take action when she had raised a complaint with them during her stay in the group. Hyunjoo said that the bullying started in 2014 and she informed about it at some point in time. They brought it to the notice of the agency's CEO, but it fell on deaf ears and she suffered more harassment after the members came to know that she had raised a complaint with the agency.

She further adds, "During those three years, I was forced to suffer because of violent actions and behaviour, ridicule, swearing, and attacks on my character, and it was especially painful to bear groundless insults and attacks on the character of my precious grandmother, mom, dad, and younger brother. The agency knew about this, but only looked on without taking any measures to respond."

On their turn, Chaewon and Yena, both denied the allegations.