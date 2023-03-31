April Fool's Day 2023: Pranks, Jokes, Messages, and More to Try This Year

April Fool's Day 2023 is around the corner. It is the time of the year to have fun with family and friends. Every year, it is observed on the first day of April. This year, it falls on Saturday. The easiest way to enjoy this day is by sending pranks and jokes to loved ones.

Since the day falls on a weekend this year, people can try simple pranks on family and friends. People can also show off their inner jokesters with a few creative stunts. The best way to celebrate this occasion is by playing the safest trick on the near and dear ones while having a good laugh.

Here are a few last-minute ideas, jokes, pranks, and messages to try this April Fool's Day for fun with family and friends.

Pranks

Strategically pat someone on the back while leaving behind a sticky note!

Replace the inside of your roommate's deodorant with cream cheese!

Change the keyboard shortcuts in a colleague's phone to drive them crazy with incorrect grammar or a completely different word choice popping up instead!

During a video chat with your BFF, pretend you're telling an exciting story with your lips moving and giving animated expressions/gestures without saying a word!

Find a GIF of the infamous typing dots, and text it to different members of your fam, who will be so curious about what you could be writing to them for such a long time!

Put tape under a coworker's computer mouse, and watch them try to figure out why it's not working!

Fill a doughnut up with mayo and expect plenty of cringe-worthy reactions!

Freeze a bowl of cereal and milk overnight, and your child will wonder why they can't spoon it out the next morning!

On a Windows computer, press the Ctrl, Alt, and downward arrow keys to flip the display screen upside down. You can turn it back by pushing Ctrl, Alt, and the upward arrow key together!

Make a mashed potato and gravy sundae that looks just like ice cream and caramel sauce, but is definitely more dinner than dessert!

Take a screenshot of your coworker or friend's computer (or phone desktop), and leave the picture up so that they can't figure out why nothing on their desktop is opening!

Jokes

What did the tree say to the new spring flower? I'm rooting for you.

Why don't flowers like to ride bicycles? They keep losing their petals.

What did one spring chicken say to the other? You're eggcellent

What has a bow but can't be tied? A rainbow

Why can April jump so high? It's spring!

Prank Messages

Use WhatsApp's "Status" feature to post a fake announcement, such as "I'm moving to Australia tomorrow!" and see how many family members believe it before revealing it was just a prank.

Send a message on your family WhatsApp group chat saying that you've decided to drop out of school or quit your job, and watch as they react before revealing it was just a prank.

Send out an official announcement asking your colleagues to come early for a meeting and then reach late yourself, only to reveal it was a prank

Create a fake news story and share it with your friends on WhatsApp. Make it outrageous and funny.

Create a fake exam result for your friend and send it to them via WhatsApp. Make it look as convincing as possible, and watch them freak out before revealing it's just a prank.

April Fool's Day Messages