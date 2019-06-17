Apple is planning to release its own "Sign-In With Apple" account feature soon. The company boasts that it'll be more secure than other services that are already out. However, some app developers aren't too happy with upcoming feature.

The Cupertino giant is planning to use its Apple accounts as a quick log-in pass on many sites and apps in the market, according to Wired. During the recent Worldwide Developers Conference 2019, Apple confirmed this feature and showed that Apple users now have a third option on most sites, apps and services.

Apple's software chief Craig Federghi said that the company wants to provide this feature to its users and that many developers are excited to have this. With this feature, users that mostly have Apple accounts can easily register on related devices and services faster by just linking their account.

While the new offering feels the same as the account linking service of Facebook and Google, Apple confirmed that it has a more secure service compared to the others. Previously, Facebook experienced a fiasco when its servers were compromised. Over 90 million accounts were at stake, and many users tried to find a way to get their information out of Facebook.

But after Apple introduced this feature to the public, some app developers were not happy to see this. While this feature provides an additional option for users, it'll be more work to include the feature in future apps and services.

For now, Apple users can expect the feature to come in this fall 2019. The feature is in line with Apple's interest in pushing out new services this year.

The tech giant will also push out other new services along with this feature. For now, we'll have to wait if Apple's upcoming service is indeed more secure than its competition.

