Apple has announced to organize its third event of 2020, with teasing 'One More Thing' that will arrive on November 10. The "One more thing" tagline is a classic Apple reference from previous keynotes. This event is likely to showcase Apple's transition to Silicon in the Mac desktop lineup.

At the WWDC20 developer conference in June, Apple confirmed its break up with Intel x86 architecture for Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) chips in its Mac desktops. The company announced it will transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies.

Apple said the first Silicon Mac would be released later this year, and this is what is expected to be unveiled on November 10. In September, Apple launched Watch Series 6 along with a new iPad Air. Last month, the company finally unveiled the iPhone 12 series with four 5G devices and the HomePod mini.

The November 10 event will be live-streamed across Apple's website, in the Apple TV app, and likely on YouTube.

Silicon Mac 2020

Currently, Apple's laptops include the 13-inch MacBook Air, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. While MacBook Air is mostly preferred and affordable, the 16-inch MacBook Pro model, updated last year, is the first model targeted at Apple power users.

The Company posted record September quarter revenue of $64.7 billion and its international sales accounted for 59 percent of the quarter's revenue. "Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive," he noted.

