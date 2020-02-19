There is no mystery about Apple's upcoming affordable iPhone yet. The rumour mill has already ushered aplenty of information about the upcoming iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE through a series of leaks. And the latest rumour adds up some more information regarding its launch date and confirming its pricing bracket.

According to Android Authority via a German site iPhone-ticker.de, Apple is all set to launch claims the upcoming iPhone 9 most likely by the end of March 2020. The launch event might get deferred to the first week of April 2020 if required.

Apple sources speak?

The German website claimed to get the information directly from its internal sources in Apple. It asserted that there is no probability that the information goes wrong. Citing its source, iPhone-ticker claimed the press event most probably would take place on March 31. Apple may postpone the date to April 3 at the earliest if required.

Incidentally, in 2019, Apple rolled out a series of services including Apple News +, Apple Card, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+ with a catchphrase reading "It's show time" on March 25. In 2018 also Apple unleashed two new iPods alongside iWork apps Pages, Keynote and Numbers on March 27. And in 2020 too, Apple might keep the timeline identical to unleash its highly-anticipated iPhone 9.

Bionic chipset

The iPhone 9 would run on the iOS 13.4 out-of-the-box. According to earlier rumours, would incorporate an A13 Bionic chipset coupled with 3 GB RAM and come available in two storage variants- 64 GB and 128 GB. The device would boast an iPhone 9-like minuscule 4.7-inch display and feature a physical home button embedded with Touch ID features. However, the device would sacrifice the Face ID and 3D Touch features.

According to earlier reports, the iPhone 9 is expected to come available at a price tag of SGD 590 or $432. In contrast, the 128 GB variant would come at SGD 50-70 more.