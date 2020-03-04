Popular Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo has come up with yet another research note mentioning a slew of Apple products which are slated to release this year. The Cupertino-based technology giant is planning to launch a total of six products, out of which one would be a 14.1-inch Mini-LED powered MacBook Pro, noted MacRumours. The upcoming 14-inch MackBook Pro will be accompanied by a 16-inch MacBook Pro upgrade and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.

Besides, Apple will roll out a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and a 10.2-inch iPad. Kuo claims that all the six upcoming Apple devices will incorporate a mini-LED display instead of an AMOLED display. Though Kuo skips mentioning any specific release date of the devices, he hints that the iPhone maker might launch the iPad Pro in the third quarter of 2020, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Mini LED and the 27-inch iMac Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Mini LED vs OLED

The range of products clearly indicates that the company intends to switch to this new display technology over AMOLED displays, and there are ample reasons for it. Mini LED displays come with several advantages compared to OLED or LED displays. Mini LED displays offer a fuller contrast ratio and more in-depth shades of black output than OLED displays.

Mini-LED displays come with a backlight like any other LCD display. Still, they are much smaller than the traditional LCD displays and offer better contrast with better colour reproduction and precise shading.

MIni LED displays also have greater control over the dark portions of the screen to offer much deeper shades of black. However, Mini LED isn't the best display out there. Micro LED screens which are found in Samsung's The Wall or Sony's Crystal LED TV are way better than Mini LED displays. But Mini LEDs can be a cheaper option to have on computers and tablets.

Alongside these devices, Apple will launch its highly anticipated affordable iPhone 9 this month. The company will also launch a series of devices under its upcoming flagship range iPhone 12 in September 2020.