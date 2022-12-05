Apple to Resume Advertising on Twitter After High-Profile Spat With Elon Musk - Report

Apple a high-profile spat between Elon Musk and Apple over advertising on Twitter, the iPhone maker is probably going to resume giving ads on the microblogging platform, according to reports. Along with Apple, Amazon.com Inc is also likely to resume advertising on the platform, Reuters reported.

On Thursday, Twitter offered more incentives to advertising agencies in order to increase ad spending on the platform. In the email explaining the offer, Twitter said the offer was the "biggest advertiser incentive ever on Twitter," the report said.

U.S. advertisers who book $500,000 in incremental spending will qualify to have their spending matched with a "100% value add," up to a $1 million cap, Twitter said in the email.

Earlier, Elon Musk said he will build an 'alternative smartphone' if Google and Apple ban the Twitter app on their phones. Musk said he said the liberal opposition to his takeover of Twitter "does not come to that" but if it does, he said he will go all the way to build a phone.

Musk was responding to a comment made by conservative commentator Liz Wheeler, speculating if Apple and Google would block the Twitter app on their platforms. "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?" Wheller tweeted.

$100 Million Advertising by Amazon

On Saturday, a Platformer News reporter tweeted that Amazon is planning to resume advertising on Twitter at about $100 million a year, pending some security tweaks to the company's ads platform.

However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that Amazon had never stopped advertising on Twitter.

Separately, during a Twitter Spaces conversation, Musk announced that Apple is the largest advertiser on Twitter and has "fully resumed" advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report.

Musk's first month as Twitter's owner has included a slashing of staff including employees who work on content moderation and incidents of spammers impersonating major public companies, which has spooked the advertising industry.

Many companies from General Mills Inc to luxury automaker Audi of America stopped or paused advertising on Twitter since the acquisition, and Musk said in November that the company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue.

Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.