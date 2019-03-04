Some speculations have arisen that Apple is planning to release the AirPods 2 this year. However, the rumors also claimed that the current AirPods design would be abandoned when the next wireless buds arrive. Here's what we know about this.

According to AppleInsider's translation of the Spanish blog Applesfera, the company may be planning to stop making AirPods by March 28. Moreover, the speculation also got some insider info that AirPods would be "out of stock" on the last week of March. Lastly, the AirPods 2 could be revealed on March 25 and would be available on stores by March 29. However, it'll be best to take this with a grain of salt as the site has not been known to report any accurate news so far. Apple has also yet to announce anything about the next AirPods.

More than the AirPods, the iPad Mini 5 and the AirPower charging mat is also being rumoured to be released alongside the AirPods 2. The new iPad Mini release reportedly won't have too many upgrades, while the charging mat reportedly comes with the capacity to charge iOS devices as long as the device is put on top of it. With regards to official announcements, these two other devices have also yet to be discussed and given any dates for its unveiling and releases.

So far, Apple has announced that they're working on some devices as of their recent March event in Cupertino. However, none of those devices were revealed and fans will just have to wait for their future announcements or possible surprise releases due to the lack of any updates. Potentially, the AirPods 2 could be one of these new releases.

As of now, Apple is currently focusing their development on making and improving their services on all devices. Since CES 2019 and the Cupertino event, Apple has stated its interest on services and has not been dropping names of their devices for 2019. Fans can only expect the usual Apple release schedule based on the previous years if Apple doesn't start officially announcing any new device coming soon.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.