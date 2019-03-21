After launching the new line of iPad Air and the iPad mini, Apple has announced the arrival next-generation iMac series.

The new iMac looks pretty similar to the predecessor in terms of design, but come with a massive internal upgrade in terms of processing power and more. It comes in two models—27.0-inch and 21.5-inch—with the latter also available in 4K Retina display option.

"With up to 14.7 million pixels, 1 billion colours, 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide colour gamut and an incredible viewing angle, iMac's Retina display deliver an immersive front-of-screen experience. All these pixels result in text that looks like a printed page, sharper photos with more detail, and the ability to edit 4K video at full resolution," Apple said in a statement.

The 21.5-inch display iMac model comes with 8th-generation quad-core, and for the first time 6-core processors, delivering up to 60-percent faster performance. On the other, the bigger sibling packs powerful Intel chipset with up to 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors, delivering up to 2.4 times the faster performance.

Apple has incorporated Radeon Pro Vega graphics in the 21.5-inch iMac, delivering up to 80-percent faster graphics performance. The 27-inch iMac with Radeon Pro Vega now delivers up to 50-percent faster graphics performance, ideal for professional with graphics-intensive workloads, such as developing 3D content, editing videos with complex effects or designing high-resolution games.

Both the iMac variants are powered by Apple's latest macOS Mojave, which also comes with popular Dark Mode, which transforms the desktop with a visually appealing interface that puts the focus on user content, Stacks organizes messy desktops by automatically stacking files into neat groups. It also supports FaceTime supports group calling. It can be noted that macOS Mojave brings iOS apps, including News, Stocks, Voice Memos and Home to the Mac and features a redesigned Mac App Store with rich editorial content and the addition of apps from top developers, including Microsoft and Adobe.

The new 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display starts at Rs 1,19,900 and the new 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at Rs 1,69,900.

Key Specifications Of The New Apple IMac 2019 Series: