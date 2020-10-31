Not often does Apple admit to having a fault in its devices. From iPhone's network issues to MacBook's thermal problem, Apple never admitted an issue. But with AirPods Pro, that may be changing. The behemoth of the technology industry has launched a recall and replacement program for one of its most popular products, AirPods Pro.

Many users have complained that some of the wireless earbuds that come with a price tag of $249 have crackling and static noise. Now, the users who purchased AirPods Pro before October 2020 can claim a replacement for free. "Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues. Affected units were manufactured before October 2020," the company said in a notice on its website.

Issues Covered in Program

The issues include "crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone" and active noise cancellation (ANC) not working as expected. People may experience loss of bass or an increase in background noise despite having ANC on. The replacement can be claimed at any authorized Apple retail store anywhere in the world.

"Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the affected AirPods Pro (left, right or both), free of charge," Apple said in a statement, adding that the AirPods Pro case, although, will not be replaced as there were no reports of a problem.

The earbuds were launched exactly a year ago in October 2019 and offered a two-year limited warranty. However, claiming a replacement would not extend the warranty as per the company.

Past Issues

Despite getting positive reviews from users and tech enthusiasts, many users faced problems after a firmware update in November 2019 with the 2C54 version. Many complained that the update reduced the effectiveness of the ANC. Compared to the strong noise cancellation that it came with the ANC was reduced. Many users thought that it was a deliberate move from Apple as long-term ANC could have degraded the lifespan of the earbuds. However, for unknown reasons, Apple later pulled the update.

However, unlike other products and competitions, users can not ignore the update. If the earbuds are placed in the case for charging and near an iPhone, it would automatically update the firmware without any notification. Users can't even force an update on the AirPods.