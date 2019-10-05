Apple has lately started a new free repair program for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models just in case if you have any power issues.

The company feels that some iPhones might have an issue with the power option. Apple stated in its blog post that these issues would be with the limited phones made between October 2018 and August 2019. So, Apple now provides free services for the affected iPhone 6s and 6s Plus users who are undergoing with this issue.

As far as the issue is concerned, Apple didn't mention anywhere about which component is causing this issue. Neither they stated in the blog post nor mentioned anywhere about it.

However, after new iPhones rolled out - Apple officially stopped manufacturing iPhone 6s models since September 2018. But they are still producing and selling in certain parts of the world.

To address this problem, Apple asked its users to go to their support and enter the 11-digit serial number and submit the same. Now this will allow the users to know whether their device is suited for repair or not.

So how this process works?

Once your device is eligible for the repair, Apple will process your service request. Now you can get it fixed by reaching the nearest authorized Apple dealer or call for mail-in services or contact the Apple store and set an appointment. However, when you give your device for repair, it is advisable to back up your iPhone data on iTunes or iCloud - whichever feels convenient to you.

Apple also left an important note saying, "If your iPhone has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved before the service.

"In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair".

Other information that you should know

In the support page, Apple stated that the repairs will be limited to the original country or region of purchase. And just in case if you paid for the services offered, you can request a reimbursement anytime. Not the least, this offer is valid for the users (only for iPhone 6s and 6s Plus) until two years.

Earlier Apple has offered a similar type of service for other products. For the fact that the company's latest software - iOS 13 is also working pretty well on iPhone 6s and 6s Plus devices. So, users who are facing the aforementioned trouble issues can now take an edge over these services and enhance the endurance of your devices.