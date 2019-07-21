Apple has been offering many standalone operating systems for their devices as of late. These new Apple systems are allowing many of the company's products and apps to work on their own. However, a company has predicted that Apple is planning to make a SiriOS service soon.

Investment firm Mangrove Capital Partners foresees that Apple would be introducing the SiriOS by 2020 as seen in 9to5Mac's report. The SiriOS would allow Apple to compete with Google and Amazon even more in the virtual assistant industry. The OS would allow Siri to extend beyond Apple devices and even be included in developing new software.

As of now, Amazon has Alexa Skills which allow their own assistant software to be woven into new apps, and sites easily. Apple has the SiriKit which allows developers to adapt the feature into their work but not as strong as Alexa Skills. The foreseen SiriOS could help Apple pronounce itself on the developer end of adding virtual assistant technology.

As of now, Apple has yet to speak about adding a SiriOS service or feature in any of their official releases. The announced new OS for the Apple devices is the watchOS, iPadOS and tvOS. All of these new operating systems allowed the Apple Watch, iPad, and Apple TV units to be functionally independent and different from iPhone devices. Siri is currently available across all Apple devices and has yet to have its own dedicated device.

Apple has also yet to announce any upcoming events that could reveal its next set of services. Since it reveals this early 2019, the company has been slowly been steering away from focusing on their devices and on more improvement and development of services.

However, most of Apple's new services are slated for a late 2019 release. The company could start announcing their next set of services once their services are finally in the consumer's reach. Aside from services, Apple could also announce the next set of devices. Many fans are already looking forward to the 2019 and 2020 iterations of the iPhone and only hear of the device mostly in rumours, speculations and insider reports.

