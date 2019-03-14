Apple announced that the company will have a press event on March 25 in Cupertino, California. The event will likely feature announcements about Apple's improved services, but many fans are looking forward to their new devices too. Here's what we know about this event.

According to CNBC, the Apple March 25 event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino. The company announced that this event will showcase their streaming TV service, where fans can watch original shows for free.

Aside from the free shows, users would also be able to subscribe to streaming services like Showtime and Starz, though the list does not include Hulu and Netflix. This feature is expected to be released around April or May.

More than a streaming service, Apple is also said to be planning to showcase their "Netflix for magazines" app. This new app is from Texture, which the company bought out last year. Since publishers aren't interested in Apple's revenue sharing conditions, some news outlets might not be part of this app when released, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Other than these improved services, Apple is also expected to reveal some new devices during their March event. Apple head Tim Cook has confirmed some new devices that are sure to impress fans upon release. However, Cook didn't mention any specific Apple product that they're working on at the moment.

Apple has been speculated to be working on many devices that could be revealed in this upcoming event. Some of the devices fans are hoping to be unveiled during the upcoming event include the next-generation iPad Mini and Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, news about Apple peripherals such as the improved AirPods 2 and AirPower charging mat are also welcome to Apple fans waiting for their updates.

Lastly, Apple may surprise their consumers by announcing their entry in the foldable display smartphone race. Many Android-based smartphone developers have already announced their plans and progress for this type of device, but Apple has yet to join this upcoming trend. This might be unlikely, however, as the company has yet to even hint at a foldable smartphone in the works.

For now, we'll have to wait until March 25 to know what Apple has in store for its fans.

