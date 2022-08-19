Apple Likely to be 1st to Use TSMC's 3nm Chip Process: Report

Tech giant Apple's 2022 MacBook Pros may pack new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets made with TSMC's latest 3nm manufacturing process, media reports say.

According to the Commercial Times, TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor contract manufacturer, has been steadily building out its 3nm production processes and Apple could be the first customer to get its hands on those chips.

The report notes that Apple will use 3nm wafers for the first time in the second half of 2022, likely for its M2 Pro chipsets, citing media reports, AppleInsider reported.

Future releases built on the 3nm process could include the iPhone-specific A17 chipset, as well as a future third-generation of the M series.

Commercial Times also reported that TSMC will begin mass production of its 3nm wafers in September.

The report added that the initial yield will be higher than when TSMC switched to 5nm processes.

Compared to previous chipmaking processes, semiconductors made using the 3nm process could bring increased power efficiency and performance to Apple's devices.

Prior reports indicate that Apple will use the M2 Pro chip -- and possibly an M2 Max -- in its 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models later in 2022 or early 2023.