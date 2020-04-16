Apple has launched the second edition of its lower-cost version, iPhone SE with a starting price of $399. Bearing a close resemblance to iPhone 8, the latest piece of gizmo would be open for pre-orders on April 17. However, the shipping would start on April 24.

The new version of the iPhone SE, which was discontinued after its launch in 2016, comes with three storage options priced at $399 (64 GB), $449 (128GB), and $ 549 (256GB). iPhone SE (2020) is available in three color options: black, white, and red. It would be coming with a free year subscription of Apple TV plus.

According to CNN while the unlocked versions of the phone will be available, one can also get its variants for AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. There will be monthly plans from those carriers and a few options directly from Apple, including the iPhone Upgrade Program.

iPhone SE (2020) brings back 'home button'

Backed with Apple's recent A13 Bionic-chipset, available in the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models, the compactly designed iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, paired with Touch ID. Apple describes the Retina HD display offering incredible color accuracy, and supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback.

The gadget uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions, such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps, along with contextual menus.

Built with aerospace-grade aluminium and durable glass design, the phone features a rear glass finish with the Apple logo placed in the centre. The budget phone is water- and dust-resistant with an IP67 rating for water resistance up to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

Apple has brought back its iconic home button. The company claims that the new home button has been designed with sapphire crystal to be durable and to protect the sensor, and a steel ring to detect the user's fingerprint for Touch ID.

Camera with portrait mode, improve Maps experience

The new iPhone comes with a single 12-megapixel camera lens on the rear. According to Apple, it is using the A13 Bionic's chips to improve its Smart HDR photography, which combines multiple shots into a single photo to improve lighting and detail.

The camera comes with a portrait mode with the "monocular depth sensing" technology, which helps the machine to detect depth and faces. The camera includes optical image stabilization and is capable of undertaking "cinematic" stabilization on video as well as support 4K video at 60fps. It comes loaded with a 7-megapixels front-facing selfie camera, capable of portrait mode effects.

The dual- SIMs (second slot is an eSIM) phone comes with a 5W charger in the box which can support 18W fast charging with a compatible adapter. The iPhone SE supports Qi wireless charging and lightning connector for charging. Bared of a headphone jack, it comes with lightning headphones.

Running iOS 13, the phone comes pre-packed with features including Dark Mode and an all-new Maps offering faster and more accurate navigation and beautiful street-level imagery with Look Around.

Here is a look at the iPhone SE (2020) specs, in nutshell: