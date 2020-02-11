Amid rising expectations over Apple's 2020 phone, an accessory maker has reportedly started taking pre-orders for the forthcoming affordable iPhone. While there is no official confirmation yet, the iPhone 9 case pre-order provides indications about the design of the device.

According to the case pre-order, the iPhone 9 would measure 0.02 inches with a similar shiny bitten Apple logo on the matte-finished back. A transparent version of the case confirms a rumor that the upcoming iPhone would come with an iPhone 8 like design with a similar single rear camera module accompanied by an LED flash.

The device is expected to come with a physical button on its right side. The case bottom also shows it would feature a similar speaker grille and charging port design. However, the case design does not showcase any front-device design image, so there is no confirmation yet about its physical home button.

Affordable price tag

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted earlier that the upcoming iPhone would come with an affordable price tag of $399. After a while, a new report from Fast Company also claimed the same. Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the 64 GB edition of the device would be rolled out by March 2020 with a price tag of $399, while the 128 GB edition would retail at a most probable $449.

The iPhone 9 is expected to be available at below SGD 590 or $432. The iPhone 9 is expected to arrive in the market in at least two storage versions - 64 GB and 128 GB. The mentioned price maybe for the 64 GB edition, while the 128 GB device is expected to cost SGD 50-70 more.

Apple's upcoming affordable iPhone has been a popular topic for rumor mills for quite some time. According to analysts, the iPhone 9 aka Se 2 would come with a 4.7-inch display and be powered by an A13 Bionic Soc. The device would most probably come with 3 GB RAM memory and be available in 64 GB and 128 GB storage editions. The device is expected to come with a Touch ID embedded physical home button.

An earlier report tipped that the iPhone SE successor is already going through trial production. The report claimed that commercial output of the device would begin in February and was expected to be available in the market by March 2020.

