After a series of rumours and leaks, the arrival of the iPhone 9 has now been confirmed, courtesy 9to5mac. The trusted Apple leaker has analysed the leaked iOS 14 code and found multiple instances of iPhone 9. Alongside, the code analysis has confirmed a few details about the awaited smartphone.

According to the 9to5Mac report, the affordable iPhone 9 will run on iOS 13.4 out of the box and feature a Touch ID physical button. The device has references to Express transit feature as well. Express Transit allows its users to pay on major travel networks. With the feature, Apple is probably hoping that users having iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s will upgrade their phones after its arrival. The code analysis has also confirmed that the iPhone 9 will support iOS 14.

The iPhone 9 will be powered by the homemade A13 chipset which is available in the iPhone 11 series of devices. A series of leaks also suggests that the affordable Apple smartphone will come with outstanding battery life and house the same primary camera sensor featured in the iPhone 11. The device is expected to come in the price bracket of $400.

According to multiple sources, the iPhone 9 production is going through its final phase, and might be unveiled by March 31 at the earliest. The rumour mill has also claimed that the March event for the Apple iPhone 9 will be put off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Besides iPhone 9, Apple is also gearing up to launch its iPhone 12 series of devices by the latter half of 2020. The iPhone 12 series is rumoured to come with a 64 MP primary camera sensor. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 12 will be as powerful as MacBook Pro and have identical performance capability. The iPhone 12 series of devices will also come with an improved OLED display with a refresh rate as high as 120HZ. It will have 5G connectivity for sure and also feature an extended range 3D camera.