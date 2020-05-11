The runaway success of the second-generation iPhone SE has definitely encouraged Apple to ramp up its upcoming flagship release. The Cupertino-based tech giant is working on its 2020 flagships, and the rumour mills are busy producing a maximum number of glimpses to kill our curiosity. And the latest leak from the trusted tipster EverythingApplePro in partnership with Max Winebach has tipped a series of features which would surely increase your longing for the upcoming iPhone.

A faster and improved display

According to the report, Apple's upcoming flagship iPhone 12 would pack an advanced ProMotion display in all the models or at least in the two higher-end models. The ProMotion display would be identical to what we see in the iPad Pro models for a few years. According to leaks, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro devices would come available in two display sizes- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. And both the device's display is tipped to offer a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

120 Hz Display and an improved battery

The higher refresh rate would definitely encourage serious gamers to go for the iPhone 12 Pro. To fix the battery issue caused by higher refresh rate displays, Apple is tipped to come with a

The iPhone 12 Pro would purportedly switch the display refresh rate between 60 Hz and 120 Hz to limit the battery consumption. The higher refresh rate display also tips that the upcoming iPhone devices could also come up with a bigger battery of around 4400 mAh to do justice.

iPhone 12 features and camera

The EverythingApplePro report has also claimed that the iPhone 12 devices would come up with 5G connectivity with a few significant improvements, including an improved notch design. The iPhone 12 series of devices are also expected to come up with an enhanced Face ID with support of wide-angle view and more angles.

As expected, the iPhone 12 series of devices would pack LiDAR scanner to offer better autofocus and improved images in the Portrait Mode. The new camera sensors would provide enhanced low-light photography along with smart HDR. The report hints the iPhone 12's telephoto sensor could let the users achieve a 3X optical zooming capability to get a better image without cropping up the details.

iPhone 12 models

According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple would roll out four iPhone 12 models by the end of this year. Out of this, one iPhone 12 would boast a 5.4-inch display, while the rest two would pack a same 6.1-inch screen and one would pack 6.7-inch display. All the devices would come powered by a new Apple A14 Bionic SoC and iOS 14 operating system.