Apple's highly anticipated upcoming flagship smartphone iPhone 12 might retain the notch on top of its display, claims a leaked schematic. Trusted tipster Jon Presser of FrontPageTech has leaked the design of the upcoming flagship iPhone via Twitter. If the leaked image is to be believed, Apple will improvise the notch by reducing its size rather than sacrificing it. The compact notch would feature an array of sensors including proximity sensor, flood illuminator, dot projector, ambient light sensor and infrared camera alongside the selfie camera to offer all functionalities you could expect from iPhone 12.

Apple iPhone 12 design and features

Besides, the leaked design schematic claims that the upcoming iPhone could come with a design improvement by reducing its bezels to a significant level. The forthcoming iPhone would also shift the microphone up in the bezel to make it feel more compact.

The leak should, however, be taken with a pinch of salt even though Jon's previous leaks regarding iPhones came true. He accurately predicted the iPhone SE 2020 release date. Jon's prediction regarding the cancellation of Apple's March 2020 event came true.

According to his claims, the iPhone 12 would not come with Apple Pencil support and could also sacrifice the smart-connector. According to his prediction, the iPhone 12 will not feature any USB-C port for charging requirements. Instead, the device would go all wireless and could only be charged wirelessly.

New AirPods and an iPhone SE Plus

Some of his latest tweets also claim that the next generation Apple AirPods are all set to go live. The new AirPods were rumoured to be unveiled at the March 2020 event. But since the event was cancelled, Apple would purportedly roll out the wireless buds next month along with its upcoming MacBook Pro by sometime in May 2020.

Jon has also hinted at an enhanced version of the latest affordable iPhone. Through a tweet, he wrote, "should have some iPhone SE Plus news for you soon," with a rolling eye emoticon. The cryptic tweet hints that Apple might be developing a bigger-display variant of the latest affordable iPhone SE 2020. According to other tipsters, Apple has not started producing the iPhone SE Plus, yet and might release it sometime by 2021. The iPhone SE 2020 boasts a 4.7-inch display paired with A13 Bionic SoC and 3 GB RAM.