A known leaker has claimed to know the Apple iPad Mini 5's features. Apparently, the iPad Mini 5 will only have few hardware overalls and barely any changes from its previous generation. Will this new device be worth your money?

According to Steve "OnLeaks" H. McFly's Twitter, the Apple iPad Mini 5 will have no external design changes aside from its mic being transferred to the center of the upper back panel of the device. OnLeaks also noted that this could only be a "specs bump" update to the Apple device series.

However, take this with a grain of salt as he has not specified his sources and Apple can still make changes in the iPad Mini 5 before it is unveiled. As of now, Apple has yet to announce any official updates regarding the iPad Mini 5'sfeatures, specs and release.

If OnLeaks is right, it might not be worth buying the Apple iPad Mini 5 if you are aiming to get better specs. So far, other Apple devices, such as the new iPhone XS and XR, seem to be a better pick as not only do they have improved designs, but they also have improved specs.

Aside from its specs and designs, the iPad Mini 5 is also speculated to still have the Touch ID rather than Apple's usual security ID system for their newer phones, the Face ID. Moreover, Apple may lose their iPad sales to the competition as other developers are planning to release their smart devices with "foldable displays," which could dwarf the iPad mini 5.

As of now, Apple has yet to announce any new device releases for 2019. Their CES 2019 presentation only talked about their increased interest in providing smart device services, and no new devices were teased. Moreover, the upcoming Apple event this March will also have a similar focus and no new devices have been confirmed to be unveiled.

For now, we can only wait for Apple's official announcement regarding the Apple iPad Mini 5 to find out its actual specs.

