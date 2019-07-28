Several tech companies, namely Samsung, Huawei and Apple, have announced the release of their new devices this coming September. New handheld smart devices coming from these smartphone giants will be available soon.

Apple

While Apple has yet to officially announce the release of the next iPhone 11, fans are noting that the company may follow their pattern for releasing new iPhones. Regardless if it's announced previously or the company has been silent about it, Apple releases new iPhones during the late months of the year. Many iPhone devices, such as the iPhone 5, 5C, 5S, 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, 8, 8 Plus, XS, and XS Max, have been released in September mostly.

So far, the company has yet to also fully reveal the specs of this device and fans often hear about its specs only in speculations, rumors, and insider information coming from Apple's partner companies.

Samsung

Samsung confirmed that it'll release their foldable device, the Galaxy Fold, this coming September. The releases will be in select "markets" which could mean in only in few countries around the world. However, the company has yet to specify the release date and the regions it plans to release this foldable device.

Earlier this year, the Samsung Galaxy Fold got some major snags as the devices given to reviewers were found out to be fragile. Samsung has since postponed the release of the device to refine it further. In their recent announcement, the company has announced some fixes for the device. However, we'll have to get our hands on the device first to know if its problems are truly fixed.

Huawei

Samsung's rival and a tech giant of its own, Huawei, is expected to release the Mate X foldable device on September 11,2019. Reports about the device's development say that it's about to be finished.

Back when Samsung's Galaxy Fold was under flak and had its release date postponed too, Huawei also took the opportunity to postpone the Mate X's release to look at their own device too. Now that the company is about to be done with their own device, its expected September release date would now put the month with many smartphone devices to look out for.

