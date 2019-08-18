Apple is recently flexing its strength in the tech industry in forms of its achievements and recent actions. As of late, the company has been proud of the jobs it provides and has also filed a lawsuit against a company who recreated the iPhone. More than being the smartphone company its fans know and love, Apple is showing more signs of its transition into something else.

As seen on the official Apple site, the company showcased its achievements in providing hundreds of thousands of job opportunities in the US due to its massive operations. Apple's work in the US often includes parts production, supplying parts, construction, and companies that directly work with Apple. With this effort, Apple is said to contribute $350 billion to the country's economy at around 2023.

Along with its positive reinforcement, the company is also enforcing its rights with their products such as the iPhone. Apple has recently filed a lawsuit against Correlium, a company who has been making virtual iPhones for computers.

While their app is made to help white hat hackers and expose system problems and openings for Apple's use, the company is said to be selling these discoveries to shadier elements. Corellium has yet to reply on this allegation and only has 21 days to acknowledge this lawsuit.

Overall, Apple is shaping up to be a large tech company that's moving out of the smartphone industry slowly. The company has recently introduced new services and subscriptions while making iPhone reliant Apple devices independent from the smartphone. The company has also stopped making devices the center of their major announcements and more often showing new services and subscriptions to helm most of the company's events.

As it moves more into the services industry of technology, the company is slowly lagging behind its rivals such as Huawei and Samsung. In the aftermath of the US-China trade war proceedings, the company is now finding ways to recover its income after losing its US audience. Samsung is also working on new devices that are confirmed for late 2019 release while Apple has yet to pin down theirs.

For now, we'll have to watch how Apple handles itself and if it will fully leave the smart device industry soon.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.