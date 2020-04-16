Apple has announced contribution to the global COVID-19 relief fund with every purchase of its latest Red edition phone SE 2020. Some of the proceeds from the sale of Product Red devices and accessories will go into the fund at least till September 30. The newest iPhone will come in three colours - red, black and white.

Apple is also making a lot of efforts to help coronavirus victims locally and globally. The iPhone maker recently partnered with the Emerson Collective [which focuses on education and health issues] to establish a food fund as a part of its COVID-19 relief efforts in America. Apple has also contributed 20 million masks to US healthcare facilities. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said Apple is engaged in designing protective headgear for medical workers. The company has donated $10 million in support of an event dubbed "One World: Together at Home", which will be live-streamed on April 18.

The iPhone SE 2020

Apple has launched the much-anticipated affordable iPhone SE starting $399. The iPhone SE 2020 edition, however, doesn't carry the rumoured name iPhone 9 or SE 2 and will come in three storage versions - 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. The iPhone SE 2020 64 GB edition will be available in the US at $399, while the 128 GB and 256 GB editions will be available at $449 and $549.

To make the latest iPhone available for the masses, Apple is offering the SE 2020 64 GB version for just $229 in exchange for your old Apple phone. All the variants of the latest iPhone will be available in easy monthly installments too with a starting price of $9.54 per month. For Europe, Apple has announced an affordable price range of all the iPhone SE 2020 devices at €479 and £419.

iPhone SE 2020 colours and availability

The latest iPhone SE 2020 edition will be available in three colours - white, black and red. The price of the device will vary a little with the colour option you choose. All the variants will be up for pre-order on April 17 and be available on April 24.

iPhone SE 2020 specification

As predicted by Apple analysts and rumour mills, the latest affordable iPhone looks quite identical to the iPhone 8. The device packs the latest Apple chipset and an improved camera compared to iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE 2020 packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 playback support. The screen size is identical to the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE, but the display is surrounded by huge bezels. It embeds a Touch ID fingerprint sensor under a sapphire crystal glass. The device case also comes with an IP67 rating to protect the device from water and dust. The device can survive up to 30 minutes one meter deep in water.

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with the same A13 Bionic SoC found in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max.

iPhone SE 2020 Camera

The iPhone SE 2020 packs a 12 MP f/1.8 camera sensor at its back. The primary camera comes with a new chipset to offer enhanced image processing and improved HDR photography. Instead of featuring an extra sensor for measuring subject depth, Apple has packed a new technology dubbed "monocular depth sensing." The technology uses machine learning technology and can detect depth and faces precisely.

The iPhone SE 2020 also comes with new video features like cinematic video stabilisation. It is capable of shooting 4K videos with stereo audio at 60 frames per second. It packs a selfie camera worth 7 MP and offers portrait mode shooting.

The latest iPhone has haptic touch technology and is capable of charging the battery from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. But to experience the quick charge feature, you have to buy an 18W charger. The iPhone SE 2020 packs a 5W charger in the bundle.