Rumors have been circulating that Apple's next device will have a self-heating display. Apple is also rumored to soon be joining the "foldable display" race with their own iPhone X Fold. Here's what we know about this rumored device.

According to AppleInsider, Apple reportedly has patented technology that allows the foldable display's phone to still be operable even in extreme temperatures. Especially during winter or in colder regions, metal devices and gadgets tend to be harder to use or open up due to the accumulated frost if not kept warm. Even though there could be workarounds for this, manually heating up the device could potentially turn the frost into moisture, which, in turn, could ruin the phone's circuits as the defrosted ice could seep into the device.

On the other hand, Apple is also said to be working on their own "foldable display" phone even if they didn't show one during the CES 2019. The January 2019 event showed the peculiar future of smartphone development as developers such as Samsung, Royole, and Huawei have all showed their new devices featuring foldable screens. However, Apple was focused on announcing their service improvements, which will also be their focus in their upcoming event this March.

The iPhone X Fold, as seen on GizmoChina, is shown to be a tall smartphone device which looks more like a vertical rectangular phone when folded but opens up to a device as big as an iPad. While the size is yet to be known, it's highly possible that the vertical phone may not be a hit as Apple is known for prioritizing comfort, aesthetics and features at the same time. However, it's also possible that Apple can go for a large phone as the newer generation iPhones are noticeably larger than its previous iterations.

For now, we'll have to wait and see if Apple updates fans on their new devices this 2019 despite the company currently focusing on building up their software side.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.