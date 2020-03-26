If you are waiting for Apple's 5G smartphone series, you have to wait longer as Apple has reportedly deferred its iPhone 12 launch by a few months because of the coronavirus pandemic. A report by 9to5Mac via Nikkei claims the iPhone maker has postponed its 2020 flagship smartphone launch. Apple's strategy is to launch its flagship iPhones by September and go in for a market rollout by October or November.

Most of its iPhone devices go on sale by October only, except the iPhone X. The iPhone X was unveiled in 2017 and made available for retail buyers by November.

iPhone 12 series

Apple is rumoured to launch four devices this year under its iPhone 12 series. Out of these, one iPhone will sport a 5.4-inch display, one with a 6.7-inch display and two devices will boast a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone with a more significant display appears as the flagship iPhone and is identified as the Max Pro and comes with a triple camera system with a lidar sensor. The iPhone 12 Max Pro is rumoured to come with sensor-shift technology. The technology will come as a solution to this as it will let the image stabilisation on for all sorts of photography requirements. The technology will also come in handy while attaching third-party accessories.

Display and camera

All upcoming iPhone 12 series of devices will come with an OLED display this year and connect to 5G networks. The iPhone 12 series will also come with its next-generation chipset A14 Bionic and run on iOS 14 out-of-the-box. Unlike the 7nm based A13 Bionic chipset, the A14 Bionic series will be based on 5nm and offer stellar performance to outdo its competitors.

A14 Bionic and iPhone 12 pricing

The A14 Bionic scored 1568 single-core and 4612 multi-core on the benchmarking website GeekBench. The iPhone 12 series of devices are also rumoured to come with a slimmer all-glass design.

The iPhone 12 series of devices are expected to come with a higher price tag. Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo predicted earlier that the iPhone 12 series of phones would roughly cost at least $50 more in contrast to the iPhone 11 series of devices. However, the price hike would be anywhere between $30 and $100.