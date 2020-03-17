In order to attract a larger chunk of affordable smartphone users, Apple is launching two affordable iPhone versions in 2020. The latest development cited by MacRumours via 9toMac puts paid to all earlier reports claiming there would be only one iPhone 9 instead of two.

Analysing the leaked code of iOS 14, 9toMac found more exciting details about the upcoming affordable version of the iPhone. Unlike rumours, the report claims, Apple is unsure yet about the name of the device. Some rumours still claim the devices might be rolled out as the successor to the iPhone SE and be known as iPhone SE 2.

The new 9to5Mac code analysis has also found that the iPhone 9, aka iPhone SE 2, would come in two screen variants - 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches. Interestingly, the iPhone 8 comes in two screen versions with equal measurements. As per earlier rumours, the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 would borrow many features from the iPhone 8 such as design aspect and the physical TouchID button.

The 5.5-inch affordable iPhone series is expected to be powered by the Apple A13 Bionic Chip which already exists in Apple's currently available iPhone versions - iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The 4.7-inch version too could inherit the same processor but might stick to a primary camera to keep its cost a tad low.

It is already known that Apple might roll out the 4.7-inch version of iPhone 9 with a price tag of $399. But if the 9to5Mac report happens to be accurate, the iPhone 9 Plus or iPhone SE 2 Plus, will come with a little higher price tag for its superior specifications.

According to multiple reports and predictions, Apple is expected to unveil the low-cost iPhone variant by the first quarter of 2020. Recently, experts claimed that Apple is gearing up to launch the smartphone by the end of March 2020. But the havoc created by the coronavirus pandemic might force the iPhone maker to postpone its decision by a few months.

According to trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the plus version of Apple iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 will come either with a 5.5-inch or a 6.1-inch LCD display and hit the stores by the first half of next year. Both the versions of the iPhone 9 will sacrifice the Face ID feature and repose trust in Touch ID to offer necessary security.

The flagship devices of Apple, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be unleashed by September 2020 via the WWDC event.