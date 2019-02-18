Samsung may be planning to release their new Galaxy Buds soon, according to new leaks. These new wireless headphones would be the third in the Samsung IconX headphones series. Here's what we know about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds and how it fares against the reported specs of the upcoming Apple AirPods 2.

The Apple AirPods 2 are said to include new features upon its supposed release. Many speculations said that the AirPods 2 will come with an Electrocardiogram (ECG) feature that would allow the AirPods to read the user's heart rate and would overall be a good fitness tool while working out.

The AirPods 2 is also said to have some waterproof functions which would allow users to use them while swimming and doing other activities that would have the user wading in bodies of water. However, Apple has yet to officially announce this device's release to the public and has also not teased any features or specs.

Meanwhile, according to MspowerUser's report, Samsung's Galaxy Buds will also have a heart-rate detector, but it would work differently as it is an infrared tool. The new Galaxy Buds are also smaller and lighter than the second generation IconX buds. Moreover, the new Galaxy Buds have fewer and larger contact points, which allows the device to be charged more reliably. Lastly, the Galaxy Buds are also expected to have 8GB storage, be compatible with Bluetooth 5.0, have a 58mAh battery, and have a charging case that can hold 252mAh with its own battery. The device is also expected to have black and white variants on release.

For now, both these devices have yet to be announced by their companies. Apple has been silent about the AirPods 2 release and is currently focusing on providing services rather than new devices. The company will also have an event this coming March, but it is still expected to center on services, though many fans are hoping they'll talk about some new device during the conference.

On the other hand, Samsung still has the Samsung Galaxy S10 event this coming Feb. 20. We might be able to hear about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds during this event.

