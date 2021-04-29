Apink Naeun Leaves Play M: Will She Stay in APINK or Join YG Entertainment?

Apink's Son Neun has not renewed the contract with her agency Play M Entertainment. Reports claim that she is being approached by YG Entertainment. However, the five Apink members will remain with Play M Entertainment as they have renewed their contract.

Park Cho Rong, Yoon Bo Mi, Jung Eun Ji, Kim Nam Joo and Oh Ha Young have renewed their contract with Play M Entertainment. Soompi reported that YG Entertainment has confirmed the news and stated that they were positively in talks with Naeun. Here is what the agency had to say about Naeun's departure and Apink's future.

Play M reacts to Naeun's Departure

"We have recently renewed our contracts with Apink's Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Jung Eun Ji, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung. After a deep discussion with the members and the agency, Son Naeun has decided not to renew her contract in order to pursue her new dream. We respect Son Naeun's decision, and we will genuinely support her new future ahead. We express our gratitude to Son Naeun who has stayed with the company for a long time," said Play M.

Explaining about Apink's status, the agency clarified that though not with the agency, Naeun will continue to be a member of Apink. "Although Son Naeun unfortunately will not continue with the agency, all six members have equal love for the team. Moving forward, all six members will stay as Apink and continue promoting as a team both together and separately," the agency stated. It also said that Apink will soon bring out an album on the occasion of the group's 10th debut anniversary.

Neun Parts Ways with Agency after 10 Years

Apink debuted on April 19, 2011 as a seven-member group from A Cube Entertainment. Naeun was the first person to join the group as a trainee. Park Cho Rong was the second person to join, and was chosen as the leader of the group. Then Oh Ha Young joined the group followed by Jeong Eun Ji, and Hong Yoo Kyung. The last two members Yoon Bo Mi and Kim Nam Joo joined through the group's reality show Apink News.

However, Oh Ha Young chose further studies and left the group in 2013. Since then, Apink has remained as a six-member group. Thus, Naeun has parted ways with the agency after 10 years.

Naeun is not only known as a singer but also is gaining popularity as an actress. She has acted in eight dramas and two films so far. She had played one of the major roles in the 2020 drama Dinner Mate. She will be filming for JTBC's No Longer Human in 2021.

The agency was initially known as A Cube Entertainment and was renamed as Plan A Entertainment in 2015. But in February 2019, Plan A Entertainment merged with Fave Entertainment and the name was changed to Plan M Entertainment.