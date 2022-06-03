The Ape Gorilla NFT Project: First Break the Internet, and then Save the World.

We've all seen our fair share of Apes and Gorillas in the world of NFTs. What makes one so different from the next? If you're looking for a beautifully rendered, incredibly detailed 3D NFT, if you're all about the utilities (real-world, metaverse, and more), or if you just want something that's in high demand and is certain to retain and mature in value, then Ape Gorilla Club is the one you've been looking for.

Ape Gorilla Club makes a strong entrance, with its classically-lighthearted aesthetic and incredibly detailed variations, not to mention the expressiveness captured by its 3D digital art styling. It's immediately evident that A.G.C. is here to push the envelope of NFTs and raise the bar for what art can be in the world of blockchain.

But the thing that sets the Ape Gorilla Club apart is not the real-world utilities (though it has that), the metaverse experience (though it has that, as well), or the various luxuries that come along with membership (though it rivals the best in the game with those, too). The real element of interest here is the fact that A.G.C. has decided to be a force of good in this world; to be a catalyst for positivity and promote actual change for the betterment of its members, the NFT community in general, and possibly even the entire world.

It would seem almost absurdly optimistic to think something like this could come from an NFT, but A.G.C. The team has actual money put in place to fund various charitable efforts, as well as create educational opportunities for those seeking to learn blockchain or web3. AGC's philanthropic aims focus on helping communities by providing grants that come from the sale of their NFTs. 20% of the public sale of NFTs offered by AGC will go, to fund businesses whose purposes are determined to help other people or in some other way make a positive impact on their community. All funds will be given via the Gorilla Fund software.

A.G.C. The team is careful to note that they do not expect a return on any of these investments; they simply want to make the world a better place with NFTs. This couldn't come at a better time for NFTs. Lately, NFTs have gotten a bad rep as being entirely frivolous vanity purchases, with many insisting they're a fad, or that their value is purely abstract. Some only see NFTs as something nefarious, firmly rooted in a seedy counter-culture said to be full of unsavory financial practices. But in the midst of all of that, Ape Gorilla Club NFT Project steps forward with a benevolent mission and sheds the light of hope and promise on the beloved world of NFTs once again.

Born from the generous hearts and ingenious minds of Willie "Will2k" Watson, as well as Silvan, Frank, and David Schwarz, the Ape Gorilla Club NFT Project is more than just another digital collectible. It's admission into a lavish epicenter of perks and real-world utilities (beach condos, networking events, and A-List parties, business software access, funding opportunities ), as well as being full of feel-good additional offerings, such as academic programs for members and relief funds for those in need.

There is no doubt that Ape Gorilla Club will be the biggest thing to happen to NFTs since its very inception, and it's the last Ape you'll ever want to see in the vast realm of various (yet practically identical) digital assets. The 11,337 membership opportunities that are available at their upcoming launch will be highly sought-after tickets of entry. It's going to be absolute chaos trying to get your hands on one, but it's heartwarming to know that every one of the NFTs sold is in turn helping to shape the world of blockchain into a more ethical and unified community.

So, in a lineup of Ape NFTs, you can choose Ape Gorilla Club for its outstanding digital rendering, for its incredible utilities, or, simply for the betterment of the community from the blockchain to your local block.

For more information on the Ape Gorilla Club, join their official Discord server and find them on Instagram and Twitter. To get your own Ape Gorilla NFT, visit apegorilla.com.