A$AP Rocky's alleged sex tape was leaked online late last night. The video was originally shared on Porn Hub following which it made its way to Twitter.

Social media users were not impressed by the alleged video. While the rapper has not addressed the video, social media users found similarities between the man in the clip and A$AP Rocky. The man in the video has all of the Harlem rapper's signature tattoos, including his "ASAP" abdomen piece and ink on his left hand.

The sex tape was titled "Rock Hard BBC Destroys Paig," and many believe it is leaked video of A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers. The rapper has yet to deny or confirm the allegations of his leaked sex tape.

A fan wrote, "Just saw Asap Rocky's sex tape and it wasn't bad...... but it wasn't good......" Another fan noted, "So apparently Asap Rocky got a sex tape and people are not impressed....what a way to end 2019, I think."

Twitter roasted A$AP Rocky with jokes, GIFs, and memes.

In October of 2018, A$AP Rocky told Esquire that he has been having orgies since he was 13-years-old.

"My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. 13-years-old," Rocky said. "Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City...Yeah man, lot of orgies. I've photographed and documented many of them," ASAP told Esquire. "The women that I'm around are into that free-spirited sh*t like me."

In a January interview with GQ, said he isn't partying after shows, he is having orgies of "foursomes, fivesomes, moresomes. All womens." ASAP added that the best city for orgies is Toronto.