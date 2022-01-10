AOC Tests Positive for Covid-19 Less Than a Week After She Partied Maskless on Miami Beach

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after she was spotted partying without a mask at a Miami beach to celebrate New Year, her office said. AOC made the announcement on her official Twitter page on Sunday night, saying that she is experiencing symptoms and is recovering at home.

According to the statement released by her office AOC, 32, had received her Covid-19 booster this fall. However, despite being fully vaccinated and receiving the booster on time, she still contracted the virus, her office said. One of the main reasons seen behind this is her decision to party maskless, for which she was already being slammed.

Covid Grips AOC

Less than a week after being spotted partying at a Miami drag brunch, AOC has tested positive for Covid-19. "Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19. She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home," the statement said.

"The Congresswoman received her booster shot this fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance."

AOC then followed it up with her own tweet and shared some of her own guidance, writing: "For information on what to do if you're exposed to COVID, test positive or want to schedule a test or vaccine in New York City -- see our round-up of CDC and NYC resources here," before adding a link to a personal website.

That said it is not yet known how AOC contracted the virus although most of her critics and social media users believe that it was because of the party she attended without a mask. Last week she was spotted enjoying drinks with her boyfriend in Miami at a crowded bar.

The progressive "Squad" member was photographed with boyfriend Riley Roberts sitting outside at the Doraku Izakaya and Sushi restaurant on Dec. 30, sipping a cocktail and checking her phone.

Careless Mistake

AOC's maskless winter getaway was criticized on social media by supporters of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has taken a strong stance against mask mandates. It also came as a surprise to many as despite staunchly advocating for mask and vaccine mandates, AOC abandoned her own rhetoric last week.

DeSantis poked fun at AOC and then slammed her for being irresponsible. "Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you're enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL's leadership," the tweet, by the Team DeSantis account, read.

In fact, when she was slammed on social media for partying without a mask, she snapped at her critics. "Hasn't Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he's around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here," she wrote.

News of her diagnosis sparked mockery online, with one reply to the Twitter announcement berating Ocasio-Cortez for taking the trip to Florida during a time when Covid cases reached a record high.

Former White House press secretary and Florida native Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that AOC's travel choice was "interesting." "I guess she enjoys the freedom-loving utopia of Florida over her mandate-ridden New York!" added McEnany, now a co-host on the Fox News midday show "Outnumbered."

Interestingly, AOC reproached Texas Senator Ted Cruz in February after he took a family vacation to Cancun while his state experienced a deadly winter storm that knocked out power to millions and left 23 dead.

"If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could've taken his vacation in peace," she tweeted at the time. "Texans should continue to demand his resignation."