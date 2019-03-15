South Korean singer Mina has responded to rumours that she is linked to Seungri and the recent controversies surrounding him. The 25-year-old member of the girl group AOA took to Instagram to squash the reports.

Mina shared a screenshot of an online comment that read: "I think Mina is involved in Seungri's incident."

The caption of the post read: "What? That's not true."

Seungri is currently accused of providing prostitutes to business investors. Following the news, the 28-year-old artist announced his retirement from the entertainment industry. Adding on, he revealed he is leaving the five-piece group Big Bang.

Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote: "At this moment, it seems like it would be good for me to retire from the entertainment industry. I've decided to retire from the entertainment industry because of the huge social controversy that has arisen. I am under investigation, and I will receive investigation with sincerity so that the building suspicions can be revealed."

"During the past month and a half, I have received criticism and hate from the public and been in a situation where every investigative agency in this country is investigating me. I just cannot accept causing pain to those around me just for my sake."

"I would like to sincerely thank all of the fans both in and out of Korea who have shown me love for the past ten years. For the sake and honor of Big Bang and YG, [my career is] ending here. I would like to apologize one more time. Thank you for everything throughout the years," he added.