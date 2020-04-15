There have been claims that compounds in black seed (Nigella sativa) oil, vitamins, carrots and honey have a positive impact as a coronavirus healing remedy, said a study that emphasized the fact that black seed compounds fared better than Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

Nigeria's Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, had said that he could fight the novel coronavirus using the above mentioned home remedies, and exercises while he was in isolation, reported Guardian. However, when he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he mentioned that he was asymptomatic; hence his claim may not be credible. However, these claims have been verified by scientific research.

Scientific Studies

A preprint published in Chemrxiv showed how chemicals from black seed inhibit coronavirus. The "Molecular Docking Study" was led by Salim Bouchentouf and Noureddine Missoum. It found that compounds Nigellidine and α- Hederin from black seed gave better energy score given by chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine and favipiravir(antiviral). It concluded that these compounds "appeared to have the best potential to act as COVID-19 treatment."

"Those results encourage further in vitro and in vivo investigations and also encourage traditional use of Nigella sativa preventively," wrote the researchers. Some studies below are not related to coronavirus, but are helpful in gaining natural immunity that helps in fighting a potential COVID-19 infection.

Black seed, honey mix for HIV

Herbal mixture with majorly black seed (Nigella sativa) and honey acts as an effective treatment for Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV), according to a study from the University of Ibadan that was published in the Journal of Herbal Medicine. However, it said that a larger study was required.

The black seed (Nigella sativa) is largely used as a medicinal plant in many parts of the world, particularly in North African societies. Also black seed is known widely in traditional systems of medicine such as Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Tibb.

What about vitamin C?

China's Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University registered a phase two clinical trial in the website ClinicalTrials.gov in testing the impact of Vitamin C in treating severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), a major symptom of COVID-19.

The study says that vitamin C being an antioxidant may help prevent cytokine-storm damage on the lungs. Cytokines are small proteins released by cells, triggering inflammation as an act of fighting infections, as a storm. The lung inflammation resulting from novel coronavirus has been proved fatal.

The study further said that vitamin C decreases the inflammation, decreases the span of the common cold. Also, insufficient vitamin C could lead to increased risk of influenza. The study is on to find if there are similar effects of vitamin-C with respect to COVID-19.

What about carrot?

Carrot eating, according to a study says it slashed certain kinds of breast cancer risk by 60 percent. It was published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Women who consumed food with 'beta-carotene' such as carrot and pepper were found less likely to develop certain breast cancer by 40 to 60 percent. Beta-carotene is also present in spinach, red pepper and mangoes.

Exercise

Experts also say that exercising develops immunity and stimulates production of 'endorphins' in the brain that acts as a natural painkiller and mood elevator.

MaryAnn Browning, CEO and founder of Browningsfitness, told Guardian that pushing our body to exercise flushes bacteria from lungs, thereby, lessening likelihood of getting cold and flu. It also decreases stress hormones, like adrenaline and cortisol.