The world is currently struggling to tackle the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak as more than 22.7 million people have got infected worldwide. Scientists are currently researching to develop their understanding of the different characteristics of the virus and how it interacts with the human body. Now a study by the University of Washington has provided encouraging evidence about the role of antibodies in providing immunity from the contagion.

The study involved an incident about a virus outbreak on a Seattle trawler in May where more than 100 crew members were infected but three fishermen having antibodies got spared. The study that was published on Friday has not been peer-reviewed, as reported by The Washington Post.

Antibodies and Immunity

Even though the study offers hope but there is a catch. The scientists while mentioning that the study can help understand how antibodies work against coronavirus they also cautioned that the presence of the antibodies does not definitively guarantee immunity against the virus.

The researchers around the world are still trying to understand what the immunity to the virus will look like and much remains to be discovered. The virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting people in more than 170 countries. The deadly disease has also claimed the lives of over 794,000 people globally.

COVID-19 Vaccine Race

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease at a war-like speed. Russia has already registered a vaccine named Sputnik V and is going to start the mass vaccination in October.

Experts around the world have raised their concerns regarding the Russian vaccine as they claimed that it was not tested properly. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has guaranteed the safety of the vaccine. More than 100 vaccine candidates are also currently under different phases of trials. An effective vaccine to tackle the deadly disease pandemic is expected by the first quarter of 2021.