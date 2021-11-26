Anti-Vaxxer Fire Fighter From Los Angeles Wipes Butt with Vaccine Mandate Letter

A Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) member is under investigation for registering his protest against the vaccine mandate by allegedly wiping his butt with a vaccine-compliant letter. Stentorians of Los Angeles City, a group that represents black firefighters, accused the LAFD member of dropping his pants and wiping his buttocks with a compliance letter he received for not abiding by the city's vaccine mandate. The identity of the said member was not clear at the moment.

The LAFD member's 'inappropriate response' to the letter was confirmed by a department spokesperson on Wednesday, November 24. The spokesperson further noted that the alleged incident occurred on November 18. The LAFD member was put on administrative leave after his alleged actions came to notice.

'Sick and Disgusting'

According to the Stentorians, an LAFD captain and chief officer witnessed the incident that took place at Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades. The Stentorians said in a statement that they are disgusted by this 'horrific act of unprofessionalism' displayed by a member of LAFD. They also called out LAFD for not commenting on this act of 'blatant disrespect and harrassment'.

The Stentorians, calling it a terminable offense urged the city's Mayor Eric Garcetti, the city council, and the fire commission to take immediate action to "discourage any city employee from feeling entitled to behave in such an embarrassing and threatening manner." The president of the fire commission said he is appalled at such an act by an LAFD firefighter, further adding that strong corrective action is necessary to aid the situation.

Vaccine Mandate

Unvaccinated city employees are required to sign notices instructing them to provide proof of vaccination by December 18 or else they would be put on paid leave. The mandate has faced objection by many. A group called 'Firefighters 4 Freedom' has even filed a lawsuit against the city over the vaccine mandates.

Demands of LAFD chief, Ralph Terrazas' removal on the basis of the department's ignorance of harassment and bullying, particularly of female firefighters, is also rising within some employee groups, according to the DailyMail.