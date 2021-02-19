After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Coronavirus as a pandemic, several scientists and healthcare experts began their work to produce an effective vaccine against COVID-19. While some anti-vaxxers started to spread rumors about the efficacy of the shots, one of them found a bizarre solution to prevent the SARS-CoV-2 caused disease.

The anti-vaxxer made her family drink their own urine to avoid COVID-19. The unnamed woman from the UK embraced this weird idea after she came across a WhatsApp message which claimed that it would help to prevent novel Coronavirus infection.

This extremely bizarre incident was revealed in a report by London's City of Westminster council on people's experiences during the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Vaccine Is Dangerous but Urine Is Not

The woman and her children drank their urine for four days, believing that it would be helpful. But in reality, the mother of four who wanted to protect herself and her family from the Coronavirus infection ended up being duped by false information. The woman received the information from a friend who she relied on for COVID-19 related details.

Urine is a waste product that the body produces. It contains high concentrations of toxins and salt that the human body has already rid itself of. After getting out of the body, urine very quickly attracts more bacteria and the consumption of such fluid could be harmful.

The woman told officials that she put her faith in natural cures and decided to trust the friend who shared this bizarre advice.

To date, medical experts have not yet found anything that could be called the cure for COVID-19. Vaccines are the only clinically proven solution that could prevent the disease.

"She said she believed that Bill and Melinda Gates will introduce vaccinations and that they would be dangerous for her family," the report said.

According to the report, a lack of trust in the UK official channels of information had triggered the rise in fake remedies and conspiracies through communication platforms like WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, many anti-vaxxers are also trying to spread misinformation about the effects of the vaccines and pushing baseless theories about unproven cured or preventive measured throughout the pandemic year.

It reminds us of the time when former US President Donald Trump talked about ingesting bleach to combat the Coronavirus. Even though he later said that he said that humorously, but by that time officials reported cases of people drinking cleaning products.