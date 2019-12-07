It's time! The most anticipated boxing fight of the year, the second encounter between Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr will take place today in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Six months ago, Ruiz Jr shocked the world by defeating the then World Heavyweight Champion Joshua in a fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Nobody expected the Mexican-American boxer to accomplish this feat. But now, with all illusions about the incapability of Ruiz Jr to match Joshua gone, it promises to be one hell of a fight.

Live streaming

The telecast of the entire event including the undercard matches is scheduled to begin at 9 PM GMT, 3:45 PM ET and 12:45 PM PT. The match would be available on pay-per-view in most countries of Europe and North America. In Great Britain, viewers can tune-in to the match on Sky Box Office and also through Now TV smart stick.

For viewers in the USA, they will have to use DAZN that is available on several platforms like Chromecast, iOS, Android, Xbox One and Playstation 4. DAZN will also telecast the fight in several other parts of the world including most of Western Europe and Brazil.

Preview

Most people wrote off Ruiz Jr when he was selected to challenge Joshua for the Heavyweight title on June 1, 2019. The odds were 1-15 in favour of the British boxer. Most people also found the physique of the 30-year old Mexican-American uninspiring. He is four inches shorter than his opponent and around 21 kgs heavier today.

But what he may lack in height and slimness, Andy Ruiz Jr makes up through his swift movements. Despite getting knocked down in the third round of the fight, he came back fiercely to deliver a TKO on his opponent in the seventh round.

Joshua has decided to make himself fitter and leaner. He has lost some weight and has practiced hard since his loss. But so has Ruiz Jr. The latter would be desperate to prove that his victory wasn't a fluke. While Joshua suffered his first loss on June 1, Ruiz experienced superstardom only after that victory. Both men have a lot to lose and much to gain. Hence, expect a mighty clash.

TV listings:

Latin America (except Brazil): ESPN

Australia: Main Event PPV

Japan: Wowow

Taiwan: Eleven Sports

China: CCTV

Indonesia: Mola TV

New Zealand: Sky Arena